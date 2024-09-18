Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis has been targeted by several clubs during the current transfer window, including PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he admires the Bafana Bafana star but distanced the club from making a bid

Local football fans voiced their opinions on social media, with some saying Appollis would join Sundowns while others said it would be a mistake

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he admires Oswin Appollis but remained coy about the club's offer to buy the Polokwane City player.

The PSL champions have reportedly joined the long list of clubs interested in signing the Bafana Bafana star ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admires Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis. Image: MTN8/Twitter and Visionhaus.

During the current transfer window, Appollis has been targeted by local clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while Tunisian side Esperance also expressed interest.

Manqoba Mngqithi opens up about Appollis

Mngqithi shows admiration for Appollis in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mngqithi admires Appollis but is unsure if the player will join the club, which has spent over R194 on four top players in recent transfer windows.

Mngqithi said:

"It will be important to get a player like that if an opportunity avails itself, but I don't think it will avail itself because I know Esperance was interested in him and couldn't get hold of him, so I wouldn't want to talk much about something, that this stage is immaterial for me."

Fans say Appollis will leave Polokwane City

Local football fans said on social media that Appollis will join Sundowns, while others feel the Bafana Bafana star could choose another club.

Monnawe Mokwepa made a prediction:

"This boy will end up signing for Sundowns because Chiefs are not serious. They have been chasing this boy for months but still failing."

Vusi Johannes says Sundowns is the wrong move:

"His career will be wasted on the bench at Sundowns."

Gugu Dlamini backs Pirates:

"Irvin Khoza, the man of action, will spring a surprise with Appollis, and many will have a heart attack that day."

Iker Tshehla said the deal is already done:

"Polokwane City has already made up their mind about where Apollis will end. Let's wait for the window when it closes on Friday."

Khumbeni Nqono asked a question:

"Who can say no to Sundowns?"

Manqoba Mngqithi gets his debut PSL victory

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns got their PSL defence off to a good start with a 2-0 victory over SuperSport United on Tuesday, 17 September 2024.

The victory was secured via goals from Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro while it was the first PSL victory for new coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

