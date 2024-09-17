PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns opened up about the prices they spent on players in recent transfer windows, including their record purchase

The club's sporting director, Flemming Berg, said the club has been able to find quality players via a global transfer platform

Local football fans responded on social media to say Sundowns are spending too much money on players, while others backed the side to bring in quality players

Tshwane giants Mamelodi Sundowns revealed they paid a record transfer fee for Brazilian striker Arthur Sales ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Sporting director Flemming Berg accredited Sundowns' transfer achievements to the market platform Transfer Market after unveiling that they recently spent R194 million on players.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns has a host of expensive players in their squad. Image: Masandawana.

During recent windows, Sundowns have spent a lot on the likes of Marcelo Allende, Mathias Esquivel, Tashreeq Matthews, and the recent R63 million acquisition of Sales.

Flemming Berg appreciates transfer platform

Berg speaks about Sundowns' transfer activity in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Berg said the club has enjoyed being part of the platform, while goalkeeper Ronwen Williams warned rivals.

Berg said:

"It is essential because South Africa is far away [from Europe and South America]. We are looking at both buying and selling players. So for me, it is an opportunity to meet many people without travelling more than once and make good connections."

Fans question Sundowns' spending

Local football fans questioned Sundowns' spending on social media, as they believe Masandawana could have used the money better.

WandiLe Ofana No Drake is pessimistic:

"This season, they will only lift their hands during a corner kick."

Tredoux Samoa is against Sundowns spending big:

"63m is absolutely ridiculous. They could have hosted a big tournament and signed multiple players or given this money to academies that actually develop local players."

Nhlakzin Wezinto disagrees with Sundowns' spending:

"Always spending, but at the end of the season, they will win only one cup."

Vince Ambience Mafa cannot believe the money being spent:

"Such an amount of money is being splashed, but there is no quality player there."

Generall Rhymer supports Sundowns' spending:

"I'm not a Sundowns fan, but they're growing our league."

The PSL is encouraged to add more South American players

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns player Ricardo Nascimento said he wants to bring more South American players to Mzansi after his retirement.

The former defender said his time at Sundowns was the highlight of his career, which saw him play in Europe and South America.

