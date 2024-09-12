Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento said he wants to help bring more South American players to the PSL after he noticed his retirement from football

The 37-year-old decided to end his football career and picked his time at Mamelodi Sundowns as a major highlight of his career, which saw him play in South America and Europe

Local football fans said they had fond memories of Nascimento on social media, describing the player as one of the best PSL defenders of all time

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento said he wants to encourage more players from Brazil to play in the PSL following his retirement from football.

The 37-year-old Brazilian enjoyed a successful five seasons at Masandawana, where he won 10 major titles, and he described his time at the club as the highlight of his career.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Ricardo Nascimento has retired from football. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA.

During his career, Nascimento played in Europe and South America, and he said he is focused on helping more Brazilians join the PSL, such as Arthur Sales, who recently joined Sundowns.

Ricardo Nascimento wants more Brazilians in the PSL

Nascimento speaks about his future goals in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Nascimento said Sundowns could attract more overseas players after qualifying for the Club World Cup and Ronwen Williams' Ballon d'Or recognition.

Nascimento said:

"I am thinking about taking some players to South Africa. Maybe be a scout to help teams take more players from Brazil to South Africa."

Fans have fond memories of Nascimento

Local football fans praised Nascimento on social media, describing the Brazilian as one of the best players to have played in the PSL.

Bonga Nkadimeng praised Nascimento:

"This guy served our team with pride and dignity. Happy retirement to him."

Caz Vukeya admired the Brazilian:

"I've never seen a defender so comfortable on the ball like this guy. Visionary distributor of the ball and plays without fear. A defender who's also a playmaker."

Buyani B Fakudze respects the player:

"A top-quality footballer. A thinker and one of the best penalty-takers."

Ntshoauoa Putsoa has fond memories:

"I would watch Sundowns with my nerves relaxed whenever he marshalled our defence."

Kekana Mfundisi Elias thinks the player has ulterior motives:

"He's looking for a role at Sundowns."

Several foreign stars joined the PSL

As Briefly News reported, several new foreign players have joined the PSL ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Cheifs have invested in foreign players looking to impress local fans.

