Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have agreed to loan out midfielder Siphelo Baloni to PSL rivals Chippa United

The 24-year-old midfielder only played 13 times for the Bucs last season and will be hoping to impress his new club next season

Local football fans agreed with the move on social media, saying the player did not fit in at the Soweto giants

Midfielder Siphelo Baloni will play for Chippa United next season after leaving Orlando Pirates on loan.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Soweto giants last season but struggled for game time after only playing 13 times for coach José Riveiro and has now joined Chippa.

According to reports, Baloni has already started training with Chippa, who will be captained by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali next season.

Siphelo Baloni has joined Chippa United on loan

According to an iDiski Times source, the player has already been welcomed by his new club after falling down the pecking order to current Bafana Bafana hero Thalente Mbatha.

The source said:

"Pirates agreed with Chippa for Baloni to join the Eastern Cape-based side on a season-long loan. The 24-year-old midfielder arrived in Gqeberha and started training with the Chilli Boys on Tuesday [10 September 2024] morning."

Fans are happy for Baloni

Local football fans agreed with the move on social media as some said the player did not deserve to be a Pirates player, while others said he could still be a future star for the Bucs.

Skhumbuzo Mambush Ndwandwe says it's the right decision:

"Good decision, he is not Pirates material."

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke is not a fan:

"That's the end of his Orlando Pirates career. He's been given a chance but failed to man up."

Hlalakahle PNdlovu hopes for the best:

"Good business with Chippa United. Let him go there; maybe it's good for him."

Simphiwe Rasmeni agrees with the move:

"He needs to grow as a player; you don't grow while you sit on the bench."

Reggie Silangwe still has hope for Baloni:

"Great news, for game time. He is young and definitely one for the future."

