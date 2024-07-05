Andile Jali has joined Chippa United after being out of football for six months following his exit from Moroka Swallows

The 34-year-old midfielder returns to his hometown province after a career that saw him play for Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Belgian side KV Oostende

Local football fans took to social media to welcome Jali to Chippa while they also showed admiration for the former Bafana Bafana midfielder

Andile Jali will return to the Eastern Cape after joining Chippa United.

Chippa United have announced the homecoming of veteran midfielder Andile Jali after he was unveiled on Thursday, 4 July 2024.

The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Chilli Boys after leaving Moroka Swallows in December 2023, while local football fans have questioned his off-field behaviour.

Andile Jali joins Chippa United

Chippa announced the signing of Jali via their Twitter account:

The Eastern Cape side, who recently sold winger Kayden Francis to Cape Town City, welcomed the former Bafana Bafana star back to his hometown province via their Twitter account.

The club said:

“He is finally returning to his home province, bringing his wealth of experience and skills to strengthen our squad. Welcome Back To The Eastern Cape Mhlekazi!”

Fans are happy to see Jali back on the field

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the player who has played for Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Belgian side KV Oostende during his career.

Karel Sekgobela wished Jali luck:

“All the best, Andile.”

Asekho Jolla commented about Jali’s physique:

“Rugby player, this one.”

Vechter M Jnr says Chippa made a good signing:

“He will boost them.”

Lebza Ntwana si ahppy for Jali:

“As long as he has a job."

Zasha Mazwi rates Jali highly:

“Best South African defensive midfielder ever.”

