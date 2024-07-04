Katlego 'Killer' Mphela left his job as a car salesman to pursue new ventures with his first love, football

Mphela's former employer, Midrand Volkswagen, said the former Bafana Bafana striker was successful in his new role before he left

Fans praised the 39-year-old former goal machine on social media and wished him the best of luck in his new venture

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Former Bafana striker Katlego Mphela is pursuing a new venture in football. Image: Clive Rose and Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Ex-Bafana Bafana striker Katlego' Killer' Mphela will return to football after leaving his job as a car salesman after only a few months.

The 39-year-old started his life as a salesman in November 2023, but according to his former colleague, he has left to continue his football dreams.

Katlego Mphela takes on a new venture

Mphela enjoyed life as a salesman according to the post below:

According to Sunday World, Lindsay Saker of the Midrand Volkswagen dealership said Mphela was an admired staff member after he hit the ground running with multiple sales.

Saker said:

"[Mphela] said he had new football ventures and community projects that he was involved with. He was doing well here selling cars, but he left us for better things. [The man] has matured well, and I am told that he is doing well with his football things."

Fans backed Mphela

Local netizens took to social media to back Mphela in his new venture, and many recalled the highlights of his playing career.

Car Los has fond memories of Mphela:

"Remember his freekick for Bafana Bafana."

Mbula Mjobo Anesipo Anelka is a fan:

“This guy was a killer.”

Oka Neccy Padrao Gumborawiza misses Mphela:

"Pitso's favourite; I miss watching you, bro."

Ray Monyuku wished Mphela luck:

"Good luck, bro!"

Thabang Jacob Mokone backed Mphela:

"Good luck to him. As long he manages to put food on the table. He's man enough."

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star is now a pastor

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tiyani Mabunda has hung up his boots to become a pastor.

The 36-year-old currently serves as a pastor at Sheppard Bushiri's church in Pretoria and an ambassador at Masandawana.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News