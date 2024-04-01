36-year-old former Bafana midfielder Tiyani Mabunda starts his new life as a pastor after ending his playing career

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player Mabunda serves as a pastor at Sheppard Bushiri's church in Pretoria and is an ambassador for the PSL club

Football fans have praised the former player, saying he is doing God's work and they wish him all the best

Tiyani Mabdunda is now a pastor after hanging up his boots. Image: Tiyanimabunda13 @ Instagram

After gracing the field as a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana, Tiyani Mabunda is now a pastor at a church in Pretoria.

The 36-year-old is blessing the congregation of Sheppard Bushiri's church, and football fans have praised his new occupation.

Tiyani Mabunda is a holy man

Mabunda is a pastor at a church in Pretoria, as seen in the tweet below:

Mabunda opted for the clergy, while his former Sundowns teammate Teko Modise has impressed Mzansi with his new Ferrari.

However, another former Sundowns player, Lerato Chabangu, has not been as fortunate after falling on tough times financially.

Fans praise Mabunda

Football fans took to social media to show their love and support to the former midfielder, who they describe as a man of God.

Schools In Naija admired Mabunda:

"He used to win matches but now, he's winning souls."

VITO G Wagon said Mabunda needed a new job:

"A man has to eat by hook or by crook."

TheMessenger backed Mabunda:

"His faith. His religion. His right. His choice."

Themba Floyd Minyuku was full of praise:

"He is doing the work of God.......KEEP UPTHE GOOD WORK Mr."

Mzwandile Zwaki Xaba was full of admiration:

"From a footballer to a pastor that's good for him."

Walter Mugwena Rabza is proud of Mabunda:

"From a soccer player to a Pastor this is a great news he's even look good."

Donald Mutede showed his support:

"Preach man of God, people always talk."

Shielah Tshedza Mudau praised the former player:

"Big up to Tiyani, Salvation is personal."

Sandile Mike Ndlovu was full of joy:

"How I love Him."

Tsile Jacobs Masilo wished Mabinda all the best:

"Such bravery."

