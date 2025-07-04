SuperSport United has released a statement on the reports of its sale to a KwaZulu-Natal-based businessman

The owners of the club, MultiChoice, have also spoken on the decision driven by market pressures and a shrinking subscriber base, as the company refocuses on its fundamental operations

The club was established in 1994 after buying the franchise of Pretoria City’s franchise, SuperSport United, which has a rich history that is trophy-laden and has produced immense talent over the years

SuperSport United has released a statement addressing widespread reports surrounding the sale of the club. The rumours, initially reported by renowned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, have now been officially confirmed.

SuperSport United Confirms Sale Amidst Multichoice Restructuring Shift

Club sold, set for a new name

SuperSport United confirmed the worst-kept secret that the football club had been purchased by a young businessman from KwaZulu-Natal and putting the rest all speculation.

“SuperSport International would like to confirm the sale of its Premier Soccer League (PSL) club, SuperSport United, to Siwelele Football Club (Pty) Ltd,” the statement read.

“Following a closed bidding process, Siwelele F.C. was awarded the rights to purchase the three-time Premiership winners, pending approval by the PSL Executive Committee. SuperSport and the MultiChoice Group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon, should we get the final vote of approval from the PSL Executive Committee.”

“Out of respect for the PSL Executive Committee’s processes, Siwelele F.C., MultiChoice and SuperSport will not be making any further statements pending the decision of the PSL.”

A strategic shift from Multichoice, the parent company

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha explained that the sale comes as part of MultiChoice’s broader strategic shift amid changing market dynamics and a declining subscriber base.

“The sale of the club comes as SuperSport makes strategic shifts to allow us to remain the biggest broadcaster in Africa and a leading global competitor,” Ramovha said.

“Shifts in the market, as well as the need to innovate by our core business, have necessitated focused direction to allow SuperSport to remain the best sports content provider on the continent and a leader in broadcast innovation.”

From Pretoria City to PSL powerhouse

SuperSport United was established after the purchase of Pretoria City’s franchise in 1994. The club quickly rose to prominence, winning three consecutive Premiership titles between the 2007/08 and 2009/10 seasons under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, who parted ways with the club this past season following a poor run of results that saw them narrowly avoid relegation.

Decorated history and star-making legacy

The Tshwane-based outfit has enjoyed immense cup success, lifting five Nedbank Cups, three MTN8 titles, and one Telkom Knockout trophy. Beyond silverware, the club has earned a reputation for nurturing top talent.

Notable alumni include current Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Ronwen Williams, as well as Daine Klate, Kermit Erasmus, and Kamohelo Mokotjo, players who have gone on to shine both locally and abroad.

MaMkhize eyes Eswatini club deal

Briefly News previously reported that, MaMkhize has set her sights on acquiring another football club, this time outside South Africa.

She is said to be interested in buying Mbabane Highlanders, one of the biggest clubs in Eswatini. This comes after previous reports that linked her to another Eswatini-based team, Moneni Pirates.

