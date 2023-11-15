Former Mamemlodi sundown player Katlego Killer Mphela has found a new life after football

The star, who retired in 2017, now works as a salesman for a well-known car dealership in Pretoria

He is open about living a life away from the spotlight now and still gets love from his fans

Former Bafana Bafana Player Katlego “Killer” Mphela is pursuing a career in ”. Images: Michael Steele/Getty Images, Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana player Katlego "Killer" Mphela's life has taken an unexpected turn since he was last seen on the field with his impressive moves.

Katlego Mphela moves to car sales after retirement

The former Mamelodi Sundowns, who retired from professional football in 2017, now works for a car dealership as a salesman.

One source told ZiMoja that after hanging his boots, he had a backup plan that got disrupted by Covid 19 when he was hosting private soccer lessons. When he was contacted for a comment, he snubbed the publication, saying:

"I don't owe anyone any explanations about my life or my career," Killer said.

Netizens show love for Katlego Mphela on and off the field

Killer advertises his work on his Instagram account. In one post he gave a shout-out to his mentor, and social media users pledged to support him:

ndali_n17 promised:

"I can’t wait to come buy a car from you and everyone I know that wants a car must come to you."

ntja_daddy_motswagaye said:

"My blessed Kings. I salute you guys. We'll be there Ntja. Ke go canywa fkd up and proud of you."

blckvreka_ had a message:

"Lalela ba bolaye Killer. God bless you my brother."

stah8four encouraged:

"Killer I'm proud of you Authi,ene baie dankie for the entertaining football over the years. And most definitely all the best on your new journey brother, keep pushing champ."

thamingubeni3 said:

"Wishing you all the best Killer Mpela. This is a great move."

