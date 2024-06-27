21-year-old Chippa United winger Kayden Francis has joined Cape Town City after signing a four-year deal with the club

The winger is the latest player to join the Cape Town club following the acquisition of Haashim Domingo

Fans took to social media to show their excitement for the signing as they back City to push for the PSL title next season

Kayden Francis has joined Cape Town City from Chippa United. Image: kaydenfrancis2

Source: Instagram

Kayden Franci has been announced as the newest Cape Town City player after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal from Chippa United.

The 21-year-old winger has joined fellow newcomer Haashim Domingo at the Cape Town club, who finished fifth in the PSL last season.

Cape Town City welcomes Kayden Francis to the club

City announced Francis' signing on their Twitter (X) profile:

A Briefly News source said City is happy to welcome Francis to the club and that more players, including former Orlando Pirates star Fortune Makaringe, could be on their way to Cape Town.

The source said:

"The club is proud to announce the signing of Francis, as he is a promising player who will fit right in with the style of play the team wants to show next season. The club has been successful in recruiting players in the market, and more business is still to come."

Fans are excited

Local football fans took to social media to show their excitement for City as they believe the Kaapstad side can make a major impact in the PSL next season.

Orlando Pirates Greater Pongola Branch is impressed:

"Wow! I'm so happy for him. He is the best team player."

Sonwabiso Mtsolongo welcomed the new addition:

" Welcome to CTC, young man."

Luvo Sponono Somsakazo MfokaMlobeli is a fan of Francis:

"Wow. This is great news; this boy is superb!"

Boet Evence II is an excited City fan:

"The league is ours, next season."

William Mdala backs City:

"Citizens for life."

