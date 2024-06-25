Centre Lukhanyo Am has returned to the Bok training squad ahead of the match against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024

The 30-year-old last played for the Boks during the 2023 World Cup, where the team went on to beat New Zealand in the final to lift the title

Fans took to social media to celebrate the return of the talented player who has scored 30 points in 35 matches for the Boks

The 30-year-old centre joined the Bok training camp on Tuesday, 25 June, and hopes to line up alongside fellow returning star Cheslin Kolbe against Ireland.

Lukhanyo Am adds experience to the squad

Am returned to the Bok squad, according to the tweet below:

According to SARugbyMag, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was happy to welcome back the experienced stars and wants to keep the good vibes going after the 41-13 victory over Wales.

Erasmus said:

"It's great to have the overseas-based and United Rugby Championship players back in the mix, and with many of them being Rugby World Cup winners, they will bring experience and calm heads to the team."

Mzansi welcomes Am back to the squad

Local rugby fans took to social media to welcome Am back to the squad, while some have called the 30-year-old the best number 13 in the world.

Owakhe Yena was happy:

"I'm so happy for him!"

Sizwe Sihlangu is a fan:

"Our best player."

Butcherking gave his opinion:

"Happy he is back, but to be honest, based on his play at the Sharks and all things being equal, he is currently third or fourth choice."

StangV2_0 welcomed Am's return:

"Awesome!!"

Deskhamz backs Am:

"Time to reclaim the best 13 in the world!!!!"

Springboks dip into Mzansi's deep talent pool

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus selected four debutants in the squad that beat Wales 41-13 on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Edwill van der Merwe, Jordan Hendrikse, Ben-Jason Dixon and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu all made their debuts for the Boks during the victory over Wales.

