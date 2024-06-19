Lions duo Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse will make their starting debuts for the Springboks against Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024

Ben-Jason Dixon and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, both from Stormers, have also been named as new faces in the squad for the four-time world champions

Local rugby fans took to social media to applaud the squad as they welcomed the changes made by coach Rassie Erasmus

Lions duo Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse are two new faces in the Bok squad. Image: edwill_vdm and jordanhendrikse

Source: Instagram

Four new faces have been added to the Springbok squad, while coach Rassies Erasmus has welcomed three players back to the team for the match against Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Lions back-row pair Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse will make their Bok debuts from the start in Twickenham, while Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi has earned a recall.

Rassie Erasmus makes changes

Erasmus names a fresh-faced Springbok squad in the tweet below:

According to SARugby, Erasmus has been impressed with Van der Merwe, Hendrikse, and Stormers pair Ben-Jason Dixon and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Erasmus said:

"They will be surrounded by several experienced campaigners – some of whom are Rugby World Cup winners - so they will have enough guidance on the field to fulfil their roles even when the pressure is on."

Fans are excited

Local rugby fans took to social media to applaud the changes, and they also backed Pieter Steph du Toit in proving himself as a long-term replacement for Siya Kolisi as skipper.

Sean Spratley is impressed with the team:

"What a team! Not going to take it easy against Wales."

Petro Swart backs Du Toit:

"Glad Pieter Steph is Captain. Hope he will be chosen as the new Springbok captain for all games."

JP Justin Marescia says the Boks are blessed:

"It's so scary this is not even our full squad; we could literally put an A, B and C team on the field with the players we have and guarantee you they will deliver."

Ivan Nel feels for Wales:

"Imagine being in that Welsh front row, taking a beating from Ox Marx and Koch for 50, and then you see Bongi and Malherbe jog on."

Roland Lüthi admires the Boks:

"This team looks great, and so many experienced Boks are not even on the team sheet. SA rugby looks great!"

Cheslin Kolbe returns to the Springboks

As reported by Briefly News, world champion Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the Springboks squad as he continues his recovery from knee injury.

The speedy winger hopes to earn a place in the Bok squad that will face Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

Source: Briefly News