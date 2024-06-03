Former Bok Skipper Bob Skinstad Backs Sharks Star Aphelele Fassi To Earn a Springbok Recall
- After an impressive season with the Sharks, Aphelele Fassi has been backed by Bok legend Bob Skinstad to earn a national call-up
- The 26-year-old fullback impressed as the Natal side won the EPCR Challenge Cup on Friday, 24 May 2024
- Fans took to social media to praise Fassi, and they believe the player should play for the Boks after he last featured for the world champions in 2021
Sharks star Aphelele Fassi is a serious contender to earn a Springbok call-up, said former Bok skipper Bob Skinstad.
The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in Sharks’ EPCR Challenge Cup title win on Friday, 24 May 2024 and could line up alongside newcomer of the year Mannie Libbok.
Bob Skinstad backed Aphelele Fassi
Skinstad backed Fassi for a Bok recall in the tweet below:
Speaking to City Press, the Bok legend said he was impressed with Fassi this season, while national coach Rassie Erasmus said he is in no rush to name a new Bok captain.
Skinstad said:
“Fassi should definitely be part of the conversation about the Bok squad.”
Fassi has three international caps, the last of which came in 2021, and he has scored twice for the four-time world champions.
Fans praised Fassi
Local rugby fans took to social media to support Skinstad and praise the 26-year-old, who scored seven tries this season.
Donavan Schultz is a fan:
“To think we almost lost him to the Stormers last season. So glad we resigned him. My favourite Sharks player.”
Jerome Vollenhoven thanked Fassi:
“Blessings to you and your accomplishments.”
Monray Basson backed Fassi:
“He needs to be in the Boks squad.”
Luminathi Lumani backed Fassi:
“Keep it up Fassi boi.”
Denwill Bester amdires Fassi:
“Role model.”
