Siya Kolisi has become one of the most recognizable figures in rugby, both for his leadership on the field and his influence off it.

As the first black captain to lead South Africa to a Rugby World Cup victory in 2019, Kolisi has secured multiple endorsement deals, a lucrative rugby contract, and strategic investments that contribute to his growing wealth.

Siya Kolisi’s Endorsement Deals, Salary, Earnings, and Investments

Endorsement Deals

Kolisi has signed partnerships with several global brands, significantly boosting his earnings. His most notable deals include:

Adidas – As a global ambassador, Kolisi represents Adidas in major campaigns and product endorsements.

Land Rover – A key sponsor, Land Rover has provided Kolisi with a luxury vehicle as part of their collaboration.

MTN – One of South Africa’s leading telecom companies, MTN features Kolisi in its advertisements and marketing initiatives.

Roc Nation Sports – Kolisi joined Jay-Z’s sports management agency in 2020, helping him secure international commercial opportunities.

FNB, Energade, and Chasing the Sun – Additional sponsorships that align with his brand as an athlete and leader.

These endorsements have played a crucial role in expanding Kolisi’s income beyond his rugby salary.

Salary and Earnings

Kolisi’s move to Racing 92 in France has significantly increased his annual earnings.

His contract with the club reportedly pays him £850,000 (R20 million) per year.

This, combined with his sponsorship deals, places him among the highest-paid rugby players globally.

Investments and Philanthropy

Kolisi has used his earnings to make strategic financial moves and give back to the community: The Kolisi Foundation – Established with his wife, Rachel, the foundation focuses on education, gender-based violence prevention, and poverty alleviation in South Africa. Real Estate – Kolisi has invested in property, owning high-end homes in South Africa and possibly abroad. Business Ventures – While details remain private, Kolisi is reportedly exploring business opportunities to secure long-term financial stability.

