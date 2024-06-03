Teen winger Relebohile Mofokeng came off the bench to score the winning goal for Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024

Mofokeng said coach José Riveiro showed faith before he completed the comeback victory to retain the title they won last season

Fans took to social media to praise Mofokeng after his standout season in the famous black-and-white jersey

Relebohile Mofokeng praised Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro for giving him the freedom to score the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

The 19-year-old, tipped for an overseas move, came off the bench to score the winner against Mamelodi Sudowns in the 2-1 victory for the defending champions.

Relebohile Mofokeng had a plan

Watch Mofokeng's Nedbank Cup winner in the video below:

Earlier this season, Riveiro praised Mofokeng, and according to iDiski Times, the Spaniard's faith in the youngster paid off:

Mofokeng said:

"I didn't pay too much attention to being the youngest player on the pitch. I just concentrated on being on the pitch and being competitive. The coach told me to come up with a plan and that I must do my best, and that's what I did."

Fans praised Mofokeng

Pirates supporters took to social media to show their admiration for Mofokeng after his Nedbank Cup winner.

Sebothoma Solomon was proud:

"You can't be jealous towards a 19-year-old. Congratulations, Rele, for making your family and everyone around you proud."

Moshe Budha Moshe is not a fan:

Nothing is special about this young boy. To score a lucky goal, we will hear about him the whole month."

Peace Kagiso Peace praised the teen:

"Buccaneers Phil Foden, that one."

Tlotliso Ramokhele is celebrating:

"We will celebrate until we win MTN 8. We are Pirates."

Anzait Anzait is a Pirates fan:

"Pirates opened the season by winning MTN8 and closed it with the Nedbank Cup. Second time in a row."

