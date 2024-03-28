Teen winger Siyabonga Mabena said he is proud of Orlando Pirates Relebohile Mofokeng as he looks to break into Mamelodi Sundowns' senior side

Mabena is playing for Sundowns' development side, while Mofokeng has played five matches for Pirates

Fans back Mabena to be a star one day while they applauded him for finding inspiration in a fellow rising star

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Siyabonga Mabena is looking to follow in the footsteps of Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: Mabena_siyabonga20 @ Instagram / Relebohile Mofokeng @ Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns' teen winger Siyabonga Mabena admitted that he finds inspiration in fellow rising star Relebohile Mofokeng, who plays for Orlando Pirates.

The 17-year-old Mabena plays for the Sundowns development side, but he is looking into the senior side blessed with Thembinkosi Lorch, who is trying to impress coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Siyabonga Mabena is proud of Relebohile Mofokeng

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mabena said he and 19-year-old Mofokeng have similar backgrounds, while the Pirates teen is a first-team squad member after five appearances.

“It inspires me because we’re from the same school when he was U19, I was in the U15 squad but I still believe I’ll get my chance to play in the first team too. But I’m very happy for him to get a chance. I think I need to keep working hard in the DDC and keep scoring goals.”

Mofokeng has been an exciting prospect for the Pirates, and former midfielder Isaac Chansa believes the teen can replace Lorch, who left Soweto for Sundowns in January.

Mabena shows his respect for Mogokeng in the tweet below:

Star-studded Sundowns is an excellent source for Mabena

The 17-year-old added that he enjoys being surrounded by a quality side like Sundowns and believes it can help him develop.

“I think it’s not hard [to be surrounded by Sundowns stars] but you just need to work hard, concentrate, that’s all I can do."

Fans applaud Mabena

After Mabena praised Mofokeng, fans took to social media to congratulate the 17-year-old for showing maturity.

Lirry Gee Shirinda thinks Sundowns is not in Mabena's future:

"Such a talented young man. It's such a shame he won't play in that Sundowns team."

Taung Child praised Pirates for Mofokeng's development:

"All Thanks to Orlando Pirates management & Team as a whole. They never put pressure on the boy, that's why everything is coming Alright on him ❤️"

Manala Cylinder admired Mabena:

"It's good for young upcoming stars to get inspired by one another."

Sanele Mkhize backed the young Downs winger:

"Mabena must be given a chance. He's too good."

Babaka Ndabenhle Dlamini told Mabena to keep his head down:

"Work hard, boy and never lose focus on your studies❗❤️"

