Hungani Ndlovu recently shared a mix and received mixed reactions from netizens

The Skeem Saam actor shared his version of a remix made of Tyla's hit single, Water and received some unsavoury comments

Mzansi wasn't impressed with Hungani's mix, with some saying he ruined the original song

Hungani Ndlovu is being dragged online after sharing a video of himself DJing Tyla's hit song, Water. Having recently launched his career as a disc jockey, Mzansi believes that Hungani isn't as good as he thinks he is and should let this phase pass.

Hungani Ndlovu shares new DJ mix

Famous Skeem Saam actor, Hungani Ndlovu recently added "DJ" to his growing CV, leaving fans to wonder what he actually can't do.

The newest entry into the Tropika Island of Treasures shared a new video DJing a remix of Tyla's Water by Brianna Peguero and gave it a twist.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor/ YouTuber posted a video of his lively mix and couldn't resist the urge to sing along to Tyla's infectious lyrics:

"If I got to play at @tomorrowlandwinter, I definitely would’ve had this @tyla Water remix as one of my bangers!"

How did Mzansi rate Hungani Ndlovu's mix?

Eish, Mzansi isn't feeling Hungani's DJing skills, with some saying he needed to put the turn tables away for good:

Bohemian_Wolf_ said:

"I don't know what this is, but I know one thing for sure; it needs to stop. Immediately."

_AndzaniM was stunned:

"This guy wants to do everything, ah. Next thing, he’ll be working for NASA."

Kayla_198304 asked:

"What is he playing?"

Mthaniya16m wrote:

"A white boy stuck in a black boy’s body."

