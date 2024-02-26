Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu has joined the Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar

The star was announced as the fourth celebrity who will be joining the contestants in Zanzibar

The star also trended recently after he ventured into the DJing space sharing pics of himself in a DJ booth

Actor Hungani Ndlovu joined three other celebs at the Tropika Island of Treasure. Image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu is the jack of all trades as the star joined Mzansi's biggest competition.

Hungani Ndlovu joins the Tropika Island of Treasure

Social media is buzzing as actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu made headlines once again after entering the DJing space and launching his career as a DJ.

Recently, the star had fans excited after the competition TV series announced on their Instagram page that the Skeem Saam actor is the fourth celebrity contestant to be unveiled that will be joining the Tropika Island of Treasure in Zanzibar.

Not so long ago, Expresso Morning Talk Show host Zanele Potelwa was also announced as the new host of the season.

The competition page posted a reel and captioned it:

"Looking smoooth, @hunganindlovu Say hello to our 4th celeb contestant who’ll be heading to paradise for #Tropika Island of Treasure!"

See the post below:

SA reacts to Hungani joining Tropika Island of Treasure

Fans responded to the unveiling of Hungani Ndlovu being part of the competition series:

s.crumptious said:

"Go Hungani."

zebrasquare001 wrote:

"We are on fire and half way through the reveal."

beatricedube3 shared:

"Yes yes team hungz all the way."

therealnkanyiso commented:

"Yessir."

nadine.ndlovu mentioned:

"Oh!! That’s the winner right there."

kopano_diamond commented:

"Gooooooo Hungani."

temoso_lr responded:

"I knew it! This one was easy to guess."

oarabile_kgantsi replied:

"The only contestant I’m watching for."

brendamunetsi shared:

"We already have a winner."

easyfreakmusic said:

"@hunganindlovu IS ALREADY THE WINNER!"

