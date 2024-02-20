5FM presenter Zanele Potelwa has bagged a new hosting gig as the Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar host

The public figure made an announcement on her Instagram page recently

Many celebs and her followers congratulated her on getting a new hosting gig

Presenter Zanele Potelwa recently bagged a new hosting gig. Image: @zanelepotelwa

Source: Instagram

The ever-so-gorgeous radio and TV personality Zanele Potelwa keeps on securing her bags as she recently bagged a new hosting gig and fans are excited for her.

Zanele Potelwa is the new Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar host

The Expresso Morning Show host Zanele Potelwa has been making headlines on social media after trending online for bringing fresh and vibrant energy to the S3 show.

The star recently made a big announcement about her bagging a new gig as the new Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar host. The star posted a reel on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"You’ve heard her on the radio, and she’s graced your TV screen for years and now we’re welcoming @zanelepotelwa as the host of SAFTA award-winning reality show #Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar."

Watch the reel below:

Celebville and fans congratulate Zanele Potelwa

Shortly after she shared the news of her being the new host of the show, many fans and Celebville congratulated the star:

bonang_m shared:

"Let the fun begin!! Congratulations."

pamela_mtanga praised:

"Pots!!!! You’re greatness personified!!"

ndivho_makhwanya wrote:

"This is FANTASTIC!!! Congratulations, beautiful."

realxolizondo complimented:

"OH MY FRIKKEN GOODNESS ZAN CONGRATULATIONS WOOOOOOOOOOOW INCREDIBLE INDEED!!! I cannot wait to watch you make MAGIC !!!"

siphesihlevazi mentioned:

"Congratulations, nana."

carissacupido commented:

"Huuuge ❤️ So proud!!"

shashinaidoo responded:

"I wish I could go back!"

mirah_aamirah praised:

"This is big, babe, well done."

itumeleng_banda replied:

"Oh my! This is massive!!!! Let’s go, Zan ♥️! Congratulations."

5FM star Zanele Potelwa lands a new TV show

Briefly News previously reported that the 5FM host announced she landed another TV show. Potelwa didn't reveal much about her new job, but the nine photos she uploaded teased her new TV project.

Zanele Potelwa has once again proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the South African entertainment industry.

