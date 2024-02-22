Skeem Saam's actor Hungani Ndlovu has launched his DJing career as he ventured into the music industry

The star posted snaps of him behind the decks playing his set at an unknown establishment

Many netizens reacted to his new venture some said that everyone is now a DJ, and others said he has been one for almost two years

The Skeem Saam's actor Hungani Ndlovu surprised his fans as he ventured into the music Industry.

Hungani Ndlovu launches his DJ career

Social media is buzzing as actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu made headlines recently with him entering the DJing space and launching his career as a DJ. This was after Gogo Skhotheni also trended late last year as she ventured into being a sangoma DJ.

The former Scandal! actor shared visual of him busy on the decks on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"They said “We’ve got a celebrity DJ!” And I got excited thinking I’m opening for someone else kanti they were talking about me."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the picture on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Hungani Ndlovu has launched his new career as a DJ."

Fans react to Hungani's new venture

Shortly after the news of him launching his DJing career circulated on social media, many netizens shared their responses to the revelation:

@NtateWilliams said:

"Everyone ke DJ in this country."

@Sphe____ wrote:

"Hebana we all gonna be djs at the end mos."

@Zickiie_S shared:

"He’s been a dj for about two years now. This isn’t news."

@cozmino_ tweeted:

"Anyone can wake up and become a DJ these days."

@nicksta_napo commented:

"If your career fails become a DJ."

@Azania24690 mentioned:

"He's has been a DJ for a very long time now...nothing new..."

@Phelela88595352 responded:

"We stand with our brothers baddies do not even dj they pretend as if they are and play prerecorded mix , dance to hype the crowd fail to pretend as if they are mixing."

Gogo Skhotheni reflects on 1st gig as a DJ

In another article, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni has kick-started her DJing career this past weekend. The traditional healer opened up about her first gig.

Not so long ago, Skhotheni announced on Instagram that she would be launching her DJing career. The social media influencer bagged her first deal in Mpumalanga.

