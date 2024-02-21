Musician Samthing Soweto has broken his silence regarding DA using his music at their manifesto launch

The star reshared a clip of two men performing his songs, and he appreciated every rendition

Some netizens shared that they didn't like the performance of the guys at the DA manifesto launch

Samthing Soweto reacted to DA using his songs at the DA manifesto launch. Image: @samthingsoweto

South African musician and songwriter Samthing Soweto recently responded to a political party that used his music.

Samthing Soweto breaks his silence

The Amagents hitmaker Samkelo Mdolomba popularly known as Samthing Soweto, made headlines once again after DJ Maphorisa shared on social media that he begged the star to feature on his song Emncimbini.

Recently, Samkelo broke his silence after the political party DA used his music during their manifesto launch. The Amagents star reshared a video on his Twitter page that showed two men performing his songs, and he mentioned that he appreciates every rendition.

He wrote:

"Geez man, talk about crossing over. I appreciate every rendition, bring it home boys."

See the post below:

Fans react to Samthing Soweto's response

Shortly after Samthing Soweto responded to the video of the men at the DA manifesto launch performing his music, social media netizens shared their reactions in the comment section:

@Bill_Bragga wrote:

"That’s your brother Samthing Orania."

@RemyMaseko said:

"I've been telling people this remake slaps if one listens to it without being political & racial."

@KgosiKevin responded:

"Bring what home? Because wow."

@SiyandaNodlela responded:

"Bazojwayela ukwenza kanje nabanye and not book you.. Ngoba usoft."

@TheMusicBinger commented:

"Lol, the sacrasm."

@khabo_black mentioned:

"Naah Samkelo, this is not it."

@MakofaneDimphoo tweeted:

"Lol, bazamile kodwa, it’s the instruments for me, they tried Shem."

@Manny_867 questioned:

"@SizweDhlomo some more crossover songs for the radio show?"

Wits student showed love to Samthing Soweto

In a previous report from Briefly News, Akanamali hitmaker Samthing Soweto took to social media to show gratitude to the University of Witwatersrand.

Singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto performed at the university's 100th birthday celebration. Students from the prestigious event flocked to Samthing Soweto's comments sections to praise him for his lit stage.

