Toya Delazy has had enough of people bashing her Tiktok videos where she's been experimenting with a new sound

The My City hitmaker went on social media to explain why she has been belting out songs in Zulu

Although Mzansi people appreciated the clarification, many said their opinions were still valid

You gotta love Toya Delazy! She recently addressed trolls who have been criticising her TikTok singing videos.

Toya sets the record straight

The singer complained that people only appreciate her English music instead of her Zulu songs.

"So when I sing in English, you guys appreciate it, you love it, you think I'm learned. But when I sing in Zulu, my mother tongue, ubhemile uToya."

Unveiling the creative process

Toya said she was simply embracing her heritage and urged her fans to do the same to preserve their African languages.

"We need to learn to remove the preconditioning of not appreciating our own selves and who we are in essence, because if we do not appreciate that, this is how we lose our languages. I'm embracing mine. "

Toya's fan reactions

Fans were impressed by her calm delivery of the message. However, many insist that the problem is not Toya singing in Zulu. They said her flow is off, unlike her famous hit songs.

@user273393996103 said:

"And usibambile. "

@mayoli570 mentioned:

"Mara Toya, give Zulu singing a similar vibe you give to your English performance. Uyasisukela kodwa yazi. "

@nombuscorpio wrote:

"The way you so humble ngakhona kodwa. Omunye would have sworn at us."

@Ndlovukazie asked:

"Wena when you listen to yourself singing awuzihleki nakancane nje? "

@FezekaHlubi posted:

"The language is not the problem at all, it’s the flow. "

@thembelihlefortuna joked:

"You are embracing your inner DJ Sbu."

@Asante_Chiliza commented:

"Indlela ocula ngayo nawe awngeke. It’s not a language thing, it’s a singing thing."

@lungi.m0 added:

"No, the language is not the problem. The problem is the lyrics and the rhythm. "

