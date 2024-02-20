An emotional TikTok video shows a mom's dramatic celebration as her daughter is crowned Miss Okhahlamba

The touching footage drew widespread admiration from South Africans on the social media platform

Netizens were amazed by the mom's over-the-top support and they praised her for making her daughter feel special

A woman's over-the-top reaction to her daughter being named Miss Okhahlamba went viral on TikTok. Image: @missokhahlamba

One mom's emotional reaction to her daughter winning Miss Okhahlamba grabbed social media users' attention.

Daughter makes mother proud

The mother showed overwhelming joy at her daughter's achievement. She started crawling with tears falling down her face as the reigning queen strutted towards her.

The emotional video was posted on TikTok by @missokhahlamba and tugged at people's heartstrings.

Mother's unwavering support

The footage got a whopping 1.7 million views and 157,000 likes. Viewers were moved by the depth of the mother's support. Many admired her dramatic yet genuine reaction.

Importance of parental support

People are gushing in the comments section about how amazing it must be to have such a loving and supportive parent.

@castrovilla07 said:

"Wamuhle umntwana womuntu nkosi. Siyambongela hle umama."

@Buhler commented:

"This woman has been through hell and back raising that child. God bless her patience and resilience in raising her princess."

@TobbyMkhize wrote:

"Tjo I so wish lomntwana akhule aziphathe kahle aqhubeke ajabulise umama wakhe bakithi."

@user2108245432934 shared:

"Getting my first car this Friday, I wish my mom could witness it. Kubhlungu kakhulu."

@pellydues posted:

"To us who wish we had mothers who would celebrate even the tiniest things we achieve."

@monicamalebe commented:

"We need mothers like this."

@Zee said:

"But as parents, we can be dramatic sometimes. Anyway we celebrate different."

@mhizvee added:

"I saw the steps and I wasn't surprised the baby was gonna win, she was too good, congratulations to you momma."

