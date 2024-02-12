A South African woman opened a crèche and unexpectedly had 19 children on the first day, far exceeding her anticipated six

She shared a video on TikTok showing the children having fun in the child-friendly environment

Netizens celebrated her success and offered support, while some shared their own experiences and advice

A woman shared her joy at the success of her new creche. Image: @phathu851

Source: TikTok

A South African woman celebrated successfully opening her very own crèche.

Woman opens creche

The proud owner, @phathu851, posted a TikTok video showing a number of children sitting at their desks in the colourful classroom environment.

In the post, the woman shared that the turnout of children who attended the crèche on the first day of opening was beyond her expectations.

"Just started a creche and day one, I registered 19 kids. This is too much, the aim was to have only six kids so I can open a creche but God bafowethu," @phathu851 said.

Establishing a creche

According to the government, an early childhood development centre or a crèche is a place for the care of more than six preschool children for part of the day or night.

SA congratulates the creche owner

Many netizens reacted positively to the woman's post, applauding her on a job well done and wishing her well in her new endeavour.

maMkhulisi said:

"Umeyile uJehova wathi ngizokukhombisa."

selaelo wrote:

"Please take care of them love them, and if you're gonna need someone to help, please make sure he loves kids hle cos haai."

sebongile wetsi said:

"I opened mine a few months ago but I'm struggling to get kids."

siphokaziranelo wrote:

"One thing about God ke sana❤️❤️❤️"

Becoming Dr.O responded:

"Apply for government funding."

chikachika commented:

"Where are you located? I've got children's books to donate."

missStrawberry said:

"On my first day, I had 15 kids, by the second month 55, now I house 110 kids every year, if it's a calling you will be surprised going further."

