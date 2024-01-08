Tiny Mamlambo Mtumtum, driven by her love for children, transformed her home into Tiny Tots Daycare

The daycare, based in Isipingo, offers a creche, childcare learning, and early childhood development services in her community

Tiny's story resonated with Mzansi on social media, who applauded her dedication to education

A woman shared why she decided to open a daycare from her home. Image: Black Capitalist

Source: Facebook

A young woman from Isipingo in Durban took to social media to share her passion for children and how it has motivated her to open her own daycare.

From teacher to entrepreneur

It takes a special kind of person to run a daycare and care for young children. The ideal candidate possesses a unique blend of personality traits, skills, and knowledge, making them thrive in this demanding yet rewarding environment.

Tiny Mamlambo Mtumtum shared a post on the Black Capitalist Facebook page about how she recently decided to open Tiny Tots Daycare from her home.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The day operates as a creche, childcare learning centre and an early childhood development centre.

Tiny, who has a national diploma in Educare and has experience working at a primary school, shared that she has always loved working with children, leaving several netizens moved by her drive and compassion.

Mzansi shows Tiny love

Netizens showered Tiny with love in the Facebook post's comments section as they praised her honest efforts toward providing an educational centre in her community.

Malegodi Fashion said:

"This great dear. God bless. You are there for the people who love education and your work will deliver good education for the future

Malegodi Fashion replied:

"When you need uniforms there #malegodifashion is waiting for you."

Tiisetso St Peculiar Makhubedu said:

"You can just see the passion for her work in her smile love ❤️."

Maisela Joseph wrote:

"I'm a first-year student currently doing ECD teaching! My sister you are inspiration to many youth keep it up !! It is the thought that counts! Well done once again !!! ."

Siwe Mhlanga commented:

"I like to see young people doing it themselves because teaching posts are scarce in our days, it’s sad."

Nozipho Khumalo said:

"All the best sisi, also study short courses and specialisation."

Mzansi teacher builds dream home for family

Briefly News earlier reported that a hardworking Mzansi woman who works as a teacher had many netizens beaming with pride after she shared a TikTok video of what she has been pouring her hard-earned money into.

Nothando Buthelezi (@iilovesky) shared a video showing off a home-building project that is currently underway.

Nothando's post also poked fun at the general notion that teachers don't earn much money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News