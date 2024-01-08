Nomfundo Moh gifted her church leaders at The Holy Talented Church with clothes and presents

The singer shared a series of pictures to mark the special occasion, and she is handing out the gifts in them

She also penned a sweet message to her church members, wishing them a prosperous year

As Nomfundo Moh marked the New Year, she decided to put a smile on the leaders of her church by bearing gifts.

Nomfundo Moh surprises church her elders

The Soft Life hitmaker attends The Holy Talented Church where she bought gifts for the church elders. Taking to Instagram, Nomfundo shared pictures from the service; in them, you can see that she brought clothes and presents as well as a cake to celebrate the momentous occasion.

She also penned a sweet message to her church members, wishing them a prosperous year. The letter reads:

"We decided to mark the New Year by giving thanks to the Lord. I am thankful for the love and the support from the church members, good things only. I pray your year is a beautiful one.

"Not posting these based on quality, but definitely because of how much all these moments mean to me. My name is Nomfundo Ngcobo (Moh) who attends Talent Chruch and who also has a talent."

Netizens laud Nomfundo

Taking to her comments, fans were in awe over Nomfundo's kind heart.

macartiny said:

"Today's celebs are so humble shame. You are one of them."

bizzcuitsa lauded:

"You can tell how your family is proud of you. Inspiration."

ndzekuzandile added:

"I love a child who is not easily swayed by the fame. May God Bless you."

boohle_sa added:

"This is beautiful, may the Lord multiply your blessings."

nonnybae added:

"I love your work my babe."

Nomfundo Moh the most streamed artist in Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomfundo Moh was named the most streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022 after she dropped her debut album Amagama in January 2022.

In the album, she had a few noticeable number 1's including Phakade Lami, Soft Life and Lilizela. Chart Base Africa revealed the star's good news on social media.

