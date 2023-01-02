Nomfundo Moh has become the most streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022 after dropping her debut album on the same year

The songstress released Amagama in January last year and her songs such as Phakade Lami , Soft Life and Lilizela became instant hits

Chart Base Africa revealed the star's good news on social media and many were happy that the album produced by Martin Manqoba Sosibo is doing well

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nomfundo Moh has been announced as the most streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022. The singer dropped her debut album, Amagama, in January, 2021.

Nomfundo Moh has become the most streamed female artist in Mzansi in 2022. Image: @iamnomfundomoh

Source: Instagram

The songstress' first album featured hits such as Phakade Lami, Soft Life and Lilizela. It had 13 tracks which were all produced by Martin Manqoba Sosibo. The album was also certified gold in the country.

Chart Base Africa took to Twitter to share that the star's debut project was the top performing female project last year. Chart Base Africa wrote:

"Amagama" by @Nomfundo_Moh was SA most streamed album by a female artist in 2022."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nomfundo Moh buys herself a house

Briefly News recently reported that Nomfundo Moh blessed herself with a home after her first successful year as a professional recording artist. The Soft Life hitmaker took to her timeline to show off her house.

The star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself celebrating in front of her beautiful home. She hilariously shared that her alarm referred to her as "title deed girl".

TshisaLIVE reports that the singer said she's still ticking boxes on her wish list as she's not where she wants to be yet in terms of her career.

Nomfundo Moh graduates, UKZN plays her song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomfundo Moh graduated from UKZN. The Phakade Lami hitmaker took to social media to share a clip filmed at the graduation ceremony.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal played her song Soft Life when she went up on stage to receive her qualification. The singer and other graduates sang and danced to the track. The video of the beautiful moment was posted by the talented singer on her Twitter account. @Muvhulawa02 said:

"That man wanted you to take it all in... As the whole song, they all chilled and happy. Big up UKZN and Congratulations, mama."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News