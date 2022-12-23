Talented singer Nomfundo Moh has taken to he timeline to let Mzansi know that she has bought herself a beautiful home

The Soft Life hitmaker posted a snap of herself celebrating her win in front of her new home and Mzansi is here for it

The musician's fans and peers in the entertainment industry sang the singer's praises when they reacted to the snap she posted online

Nomfundo Moh has blessed herself with a home. The Soft Life hitmaker took to her timeline to show off her house.

Nomfundo Moh bought herself a new home. Image: @iamnomfundomoh

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself celebrating in front of her beautiful home. She hilariously shared that her alarm referred to her as "title deed girl".

TshisaLIVE reports that the singer said she's still ticking boxes on her wish list as she's not where she wants to be yet in terms of her career.

Nonfundo Moh's supporters sing her praises

Reacting to her post, her fans and peers in the entertainment space took to her official Instagram account to congratulate her.

nelisiwe_faith_sibiya said:

"Congratulations baby!"

dumantando wrote:

"Oh man sisi, congratulations. You are deserving of this and more."

kidxsa commented:

"You’re absolutely amazing for this sis wam’. May God continue to bless you abundantly."

refilwemodiselle said:

"Congratulations my loving continue being a testimony. Never also change that beautiful heart in all God is still going to bless you with @iamnomfundomoh."

ladydu_sa added:

"Congratulations my love, this is amazing. We love and appreciate you soooo much my baby. God bless you even more."

Nomfundo Moh graduates, UKZN plays her song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomfundo Moh has graduated from UKZN. The Phakade Lami hitmaker took to social media to share a clip filmed at the graduation ceremony.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal played her song Soft Life when she went up on stage to receive her qualification. The singer and other graduates sang and danced to the track. The video of the beautiful moment was posted by the talented singer on her Twitter account. @Muvhulawa02 said:

"That man wanted you to take it all in... As the whole song, they all chilled and happy. Big up UKZN and Congratulations, mama."

