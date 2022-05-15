Phakade Lami hitmaker Nomfundo Moh has graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and took to social media to share the exciting news

The singer's song Soft Life was put on full blast when she walked up to receive her qualification during the ceremony held over the weekend

Nomfundo recently shared that her album to titled Phakade Lami went double platinum and showed off the plaque on her social media pages

Nomfundo Moh has graduated from UKZN. The Phakade Lami hitmaker took to social media to share a clip filmed at the graduation ceremony.

‘Phakade Lami’ Hitmaker Nomfundo Moh graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @iamnomfundomoh

Source: Instagram

The University of KwaZulu-Natal played her song Soft Life when she went up on stage to receive her qualification. The singer and other graduates sang and danced to the track. The video of the beautiful moment was posted by the talented singer on her Twitter account.

Peeps took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post.

@Sandileh_Ngcobo commented:

"Ngcobo'mkhulu, Fuze afulele njengohlanya. Mashiy'amahle engathi azoshumayela. Bhovungane kaVela. Congratulations sisi."

@mavuyi_m wrote:

"I can’t stop watching this."

@Muvhulawa02 said:

"That man wanted you to take it all in... As the whole song, they all chilled and happy. Big up UKZN and Congratulations, mama."

@KMokoaledi commented:

"Congratulations from fellow graduate to another."

@Lefa__Mogale wrote:

"This is heartwarming. Beautiful. Congratulations."

@kykubayi said:

"Goosebumps. Love Graduation ceremonies!"

@tema_tsh added:

"This is so special. Congratulations!"

The star's album titled Phakade Lami recently went double platinum. She took to Instagram to show off the plaque and to thank her fans for their support.

