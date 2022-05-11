The University of KwaZulu-Natal Facebook page posted images of some of its handsome graduates recently

The post features some of the young men dressed in their formal wear and grad gowns at the prestigious ceremony

South Africans interacted with pride and joy to the inspiring post, agreeing that a man must have a qualification

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The University of KwaZulu-Natal Facebook page showed off some of its hunky male graduates from this grad season and Saffas are here for it.

The post, which features several images of young men in their formal wear and grad gowns, was shared recently.

UKZN shared images of some handsome graduates recently. Image: University of KwaZulu-Natal/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The inspiring post was simply captioned:

“Indoda must… have a UKZN qualification!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

We have to agree as the gents showed up and showed out to collect hard-earned qualifications.

South Africans responded to the post with pride and joy:

Futhi-Mau Ka Ndaleka Zulu

“Education iyagezana futhi... all of them looking clean and stunning.”

Phumlani Zwane remarked:

“Congrats to all the graduates.”

Bhuti Sya Intandokazi Mavundla wrote:

“Congratulations to our brothers, I have never been to the University, I don't know its life and challenges, but from where am standing, I have grown to know that one must have really endured a lot of hardships, circumstances, obstacles, and challenges to be there, so, having to make it against all odds, my congratulations go to them.”

Njabulo Mbonambi responded:

“Impela Indoda ayibe neziqu nje. Indoda eneziqu iyahluzeka izikhath eziningi and akulula ishaye Umuntu wesifazane.”

Nozipho Khumalo said:

“Yes, we need more men graduating and skilled there are declines in statistics of Male graduates.”

Lisa Mlaba replied:

“Babahle abantu. Congratulations.”

UKZN graduate breaks into Zulu dance at graduation ceremony

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a South African Zulu man who paid tribute to his vibrant culture at his graduation ceremony. A video of him proudly breaking into a traditional Zulu dance was shared on Facebook by UKZN's College of Law and Management Studies.

The gent, dressed in an olive green suit under his grad gown, is seen busting some cultural moves on the stage before he collects his hard-earned academic belt. Cheers and ululations can also be heard in the background.

The post was captioned:

“Halala !!!!!! The celebrations are here, graduation is underway. All that excitement from the long nights of studying and jubilations from a job well done culminate in the highlight of your life.”

Source: Briefly News