Kelly Khumalo never catches a break from social media users even though to ignore the drama

The singer, who has been under the spotlight since her controversial pregnancy reveal, was blasted for her recent tweet

Peeps accused her of lying about her family surprising her with flowers and chocolates at the airport after her trip from Cape Town

Kelly Khumalo rubbed social media users the wrong way with her recent tweet. The star who has been keeping away from social media drama since her pregnancy reveal, was heavily blasted.

Kelly Khumalo was dragged after her tweet saying she was surprised with flowers and chocolates by her family. Image: @kellykhumaloza.

Source: Instagram

The Bazokhuluma hitmaker never catches a break from her followers. Everything she posts is always blown out of proportion, and fans always find a way to mention the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo headed to her Twitter page to gush over her family, who went the extra mile to surprise her upon her return from Cape Town. The singer said she had been gone for a day, but her family brought flowers and chocolates to welcome her home. She wrote:

"Not my family welcoming me at the airport with flowers and chocolates and I’ve been gone only for a day…."

Khumalo's post rubbed fans up the wrong way. Many said she was lying about her family surprising her at the airport when she knew they were coming. Others even mentioned the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

@lokhalayo said:

"Which family is that and how did your family get to the airport? U probably booked them an Uber to get there but now u are surprised they are there, yazi izonibulala lento ye content Kelly ."

@mpumey_moena commented:

"I really want to know what happened in that house the day Senzo was killed."

Source: Briefly News