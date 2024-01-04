Khanyi Mbau and her man, Kudzai Mushonga, celebrated New Year's Eve in luxury

Khanyi Mbau and her boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, know how to party in style. The couple, having recently celebrated Mushonga's birthday back in November 2023, closed off the year with a big New Year's Eve bash that also coincided with their anniversary.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga celebrate NYE and anniversary

Power couple, Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga, recently ushered 2024 in style at their New Year's Eve celebration.

The couple, who usually split their time between the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, spent the remainder of 2023 in Dubai.

According to Kudzai's Instagram post, the Zimbabwe-born businessman and his sweetheart also celebrated their anniversary and dressed to the nines:

"Happy New Year from us. And happy anniversary to us."

Previously, Kudzai was rumoured to have gotten Khanyi's name tattooed on his chest and had social media buzzing with endless comments.

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga's celebration

Netizens praised the couple's immaculate taste while wishing them well on their anniversary;

lovely_bongy congratulated the couple:

"Happy Anniversary. Love is still there, we see it from you guys. You just have to find the one who equally values you the same way."

3115_brenda praised:

"You guys look so amazing. God bless your relationship."

mamatariro gushed:

"Our national couple!"

theeetraveller said:

"Happy anniversary to you guys. May God protect this union, bathong I love how you love each other!"

mspurpleheart_ wrote:

"I want my man obsessing over me like this, love these two."

gentstyle_world posted:

"Happy anniversary and happy new year!"

Khanyi Mbau honoured as original it girl

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an online debate among netizens who questioned who the original slay queens were in South Africa, even before the term was coined.

Those who know crowned Khanyi Mbau as the first it girl, the "queen of bling," who walked so the new slay queens could run.

