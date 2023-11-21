Khanyi Mbau and her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga are happily in love

Kudzai is so in whipped that he went and got his lady's name tattooed on his chest and had netizens buzzing

This follows Khanyi getting a tattoo of Kudzai on her thigh in 2021

Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga stunned netizens when they spotted his chest tattoo of the actress' name. Images: k_iam_47, mbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau's businessman boyfriend, Kudzai is head over heels in love and decided to get the actress' name tattooed on his chest. Back in 2021, Khanyi rocked the social media streets when she got her man's name tatted on her hip, and it looks like Kudzai felt it was time to do the same.

Mzansi is in awe of the couple's picture-perfect relationship, and of course, their luxurious life that they never forget to show off.

Kudzai Mushonga tattoos Khanyi Mbau's name

Halala! Kudzai Mushonga is a gone boy of note! The Dubai-based businessman is drunk in love with his gorgeous girlfriend and business partner, Khanyi Mbau. After recently getting back together, the couple has been serving couple goals on a platter.

So, it was only right that Kudzai matched his lady's energy and got a tattoo of her name. In a recent Instagram live, fans spotted the businessman's chest tattoo that read "Khanyi Mbau"

The pair is on a romantic island getaway and you know that exceptional content is expected in the Instagram stories. In a screenshot shared by Fakaza News, netizens were amazed at the news of Kudzai's new tattoo.

Khanyi Mbau gets boyfriend's name tattooed

Khanyi Mbau had social media buzzing when she got her boyfriend's name tattooed on her hip:

wellnesscoach_fifwa said:

"Geez, goals of having my manz tattoo."

Lucky Nkuna praised:

"People are living."

Dat Sweet'Chic Lcee complained:

"Ai too soon for a tattoo. Atlst wait 5 to 10 years of a relationship before getting a partner's name tattoo."

MA FU SI said:

"She played with us. We were busy bad-mouthing this guy coz of how she left Dubai, now she has a tattoo of his name??"

Refiloe Rantshwabi Phuduhudu said:

"Love is in the air!"

Mthiyane Thollyb wrote:

"She'll change it to Kunzima wen it ends in tears!"

Khanyi shows love to her man

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online responses to Khanyi Mbau's sweet post to Kudzai. The couple has been together for over three years and never forgets to flaunt their love:

miss_emza said:

"Babe, you have found yourself a bestie in him."

