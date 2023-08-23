Khanyi Mbau and her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga have been painting timelines red since rekindling their romance

The pair have been sharing loved-up pictures and videos alongside heartwarming captions that have left Mzansi believing in love

The Young, Famous & African star recently professed her love to her man in a sweet post, Kudzie also responded with a sweet message

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga are the current IT couple in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The stars have been serving soft life and relationship goals on their timelines since they got back together.

Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean bae Kudzai Mushonga shared sweet posts on social media. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzie share sweet posts

Social media has allowed us to get front role seats in our favourite celebrities' private lives, including their relationships. One of Mzansi's most popular stars Khanyi Mbau is in love and can't hide it.

The actress and her man have been showing us how its done after giving love a second chance. The pair who caused a stir when they reportedly parted ways and Kudzie claimed he was battling depression from dating Khanyi seem to be stronger than ever.

Khanyi recently headed to her Instagram timeline with cute loved-up pictures and a heartwarming message to her man. She wrote:

"The best medicine usually never tastes good , but it heals you. Each dose of you gets me to a better place each time. As prescribed , administer every morning with a kiss on an empty stomach. #healing "

Kudzie also responded to Khanyi's heartwarming post by professing how much he adores her. He commented:

"I love you deeply."

Khanyi Mbau's fans react to star's post

Fans are happy that their fav finally found her Prince charming. Many said they now believe in love after seeing the way Khanyi and Kudzie love and support each other.

@sarahh_wood95 wrote:

"I’m confused by the caption, so he’s not good to you but he makes you better? Just kidding, I’m just jealous."

@cherla143 commented:

"@mbaureloaded this is love... And its never looked this good to you... Love this love for you."

@bruja_thembi said:

"I bet he tastes much better than medicine this caption no."

@miss_emza added:

"Bbe, u hav found urself a bestie in him "

