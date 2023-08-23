Murdah Bongz shared cute pictures of him and his wife, DJ Zinhle, and her daughter, Kairo Forbes

The DJ took Kairo roller skating, a fun activity she enjoyed doing with her late father, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

South Africans were excited to see Kairo Forbes looking happy and enjoying some quality time with her parents

Murdah Bongz shared some touching pictures which evoked mixed emotions among his followers.

South Africans continue to remain in awe over Murdah Bongz's love and care for Kairo Forbes. Image: @murdahbongz, @djzinhle, @kairo.forbes

Murdah Bongz posts family pictures with Kairo

The award-winning DJs Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle continue to shut out the noise on social media and focus on their blended family.

Just recently, they took Kairo Forbes out for a fun family outing as they went roller skating.

He shared a series of pictures with smiles plastered on all their faces.

Netizens appaud Murdah Bongz

Even before Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' death, Murdah Bongz and Kairo Forbes were always close — at least judging from their posts.

Netizens continue to praise Murdah Bongz, who still displays the same amount of care he had for Kairo to this day.

mallungi said:

"Thank you, Bongani, for loving DJ Zinhle and Kairo like this."

tshepiso_annah_moremela said:

"Love a family that plays together."

mi.nni4584 said:

"Thank you for loving Kairo abuti. May God add many more years to your life your truly a blessing."

tutumzoneli said:

"All we can say is Thank you, Bongani. You are so special and comforting us everyday by doing this to our girl child! We love you guys."

sanele_g_mtetwa said:

"Is there anything that fails Kairo though? That young lady excels in everything she does, she went for single wheels while, parents went for double."

mahlangualinah said:

"Morda thank you for understanding how to love this woman, I applaud you."

DJ Zinhle trends after partying with Usher

DJ Zinhle trended online after she partied with Usher and her best friend, Moozlie. She sparked controversy when she cosied with the American star in the United States, leaving people to wonder what Murdah Bongz thought.

She later penned a sweet note to Murdah amid the drama and said she missed him as they were away from each other.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz look cute in family pictures

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle shared an adorable post of her and her family, the Mohosanas.

She gushed over her husband and their daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana.

Fans loved the heartwarming images and let the DJ know under her post.

