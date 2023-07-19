The Queen of Bling, Khanyi Mbau, has confirmed that she is back with her wealthy boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga

She has been showing off her romantic Arabic escapades in her recent posts living luxuriously

Social media users were reminded that one should never involve themselves in lovers' affairs

High-class socialite Khanyi Mbau has rekindled the flame with her Zimbabwean lover, Kudzai Mushonga and has been posting her gone-girl era for all to see.

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga have kissed and made up. Images: @mbaureloaded, @k_iam_47

Khanyi shows off her romantic reunion with Kudzai on Instagram

The sultry actress is living the dream of many women, living the soft life with the love of her life.

She posted a series of romantic moments from her Dubai trip where the couple drowns in each other's arms.

She started with a post she captioned 'The tea', where she hinted that the couple had a fresh start:

The next one she captioned 'Sunday fun day' where she posted their helicopter date:

Up next was a video of her being spoiled with a huge bouquet of roses and the couple sipping on some tequila:

The couple tagged each other on the next post, where they took a cosy snap in front of the Dubai Eye and captioned it 'We might bend, but we won't break':

And lastly, but we hope not least, is her private jet moment sipping on champagne with her man in this post:

Khanyi leaves a heartbroken Kudzai in Dubai

Khanyi left her Dubai-based boyfriend in their home, saying she had gone to the salon, only for Kudzai to learn she was en route to South Africa.

Kaya 959 reported that Kudzai confessed to struggling with depression during his two-year relationship with his Young, Famous and African babe.

Social media reacts to Khanyi and Kudzai's relationship

Khanyi's followers took the reunion as a lesson to mind their business, while some were happy for her:

@nozingamsuthu felt betrayed:

"Wena Khanyi you leave us in deserts without water, yoh!"

@coachlebo.thelight was scared to share:

"This is when you wish you never commented at all."

@shaddy_loca enjoyed the content:

"Solo ngiyasho tindzaba tebantfu! Kodwa we were served this weekend and I loved every moment."

@fezile_mdlalose confessed:

"We all want this love with all the spoils, we are living through you Khanyi, you just don’t know."

@khanyi_cele_ applauded:

"Siyabonga Khanyi, for always confusing the enemies, and living authentically."

@beatrix.mthombeni said:

"One thing about Khanyi, she definitely knows how to keep a man. All her relationships are five years and upwards."

@aida_north added:

"I just love you guys, I’m feeling the vibes."

@mbalic17 teased:

"Shlobo desert with no water sisele sodwa the man fetch you vele? Kodwa sihappy mawu happy."

@tshivhidzobono declared:

"You can’t unsoulmate soulmates."

