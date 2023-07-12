Kudzai Mushonga has opened up about why his relationship with Khanyi Mbau ended earlier this year

The businessman is based in Dubai, and Khanyi has work commitments in South Africa, which caused a strain on their relationship

He said they had always been together, so being apart for a long period, killed their romance

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Dubai-based Zimbabwean businessman had revealed that they are taking it one day at a time. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Kudzai Mushonga has shared why his relationship with Khanyi Mbau ended earlier this year.

Their abrupt break-up was not expected as they constantly left some of Mzansi drooling with their luxury lifestyle.

Mushonga blames time and distance as their main relationship killer

According to The South African, Kudzai Mushonga said they had been spending too much time apart compared to when they first started.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While he is based in Dubai, Khanyi Mbau had work to attend to in South Africa.

“Because of the life that we lived in the first year of our relationship, we were always together and never left each other for more than four hours a day. When the dynamics changed where I said we are permanently living in Dubai; she still had other stuff to do in South Africa.”

On the status of their relationship, Kudzai said they are taking it one day at a time.

Kudzai shares that he battled depression for the past year and few months, blames it on a controlling partner

Speaking more openly about his romantic affairs, Kudzai shocked the internet when he implied that he had a controlling partner.

Fans first noticed that they had deleted each other's pictures from their social media.

Kudzai later confirmed that he is a single man.

He shared that with an Instagram gossip blog Maphephandaba.

"I had very minimal contact and communication with the outside world, and my mental health started falling apart. Each time I tried to step out, it disrupted the peace in my relationship, so I chose to stay home and only went out when she was home with me, and that was maybe after 4 months for a few weeks."

Kudzai also claimed that he could not communicate with other people as a result of being controlled.

Netizens weigh in on Kudzai's claims of being depressed

Commenting under a post shared by @MDNnewss, netizens had this to say:

@Blackhoney008 said:

"It sounds like he got dominated to a point where he vanished into nothingness, and that depressed him."

@Thiaa_Nini_K said:

"Oh so he meant his depression came after he dated her, the fact that he doesn't mention her name and says "Her" says a lot. it gives out 'her' was the problem now his no longer going through it since "Her" is gone."

@lloydmlodi said:

"They have destroyed kings, says the Bible. And finish your strength, do not give all of you to them."

@samnyakudya said:

"So much said, but nothing said."

@Mama_Bridgie said:

"The problem started when he begged her on live to come back while she was mocking him with that silly song dancing on top of tables. You gave her full control, she used it to use you. I can't imagine doing all to make my partner happy only to feel miserable in the end. Dude just wanted to tell us he is making serious money, and has lived in the best areas in SA & in Dubai."

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau removed all of Kudzai's pictures from her Instagram page and fueled failed relationship rumours.

This would not be the first time the status of their relationship gained attention.

The businessman later confirmed their split.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News