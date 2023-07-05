A man who looks like Kabza De Small has caused a stir online after posting his graduation pictures

Twitter users came through with jokes and played along even when they saw that it was not the real Kabza

He has responded to the Twitter uproar and said he had been explaining this for a long time but people are set on mistaking him for the DJ

There is never a dull day on Twitter, and this recent graduate can attest to that.

A Twitter user re-posted his graduation picture and joked about him looking like Kabza De Small.

Kabza doppelganger causes a stir with recent picture

The man, who goes by the handle @KydotBesii shared his graduation pictures, and social media users could not help but notice that he looks like Scorpion King's Kabza De Small.

Cracking a joke, @mizar said:

"You're making us listen to Amapiano while you're studying."

Graduate responds to the uproar on social media over his striking resemblance with Kabza

It seems as though @KydotBesii has been fighting these speculations for the longest time.

In response to the tweet, he said:

"People are complaining that I’ve been studying while they were dancing to my piano songs, for the last I’m not @KabzaDeSmall_I’m just a graduate looking for teaching employment.. or I might as well learn to produce."

Netizens trolls Kabza's look-a-lik saying he is more sober and energised

@ncobyle said:

"It literally looks like him."

@CaptainGaspar said:

"Kabza Desmart."

@silentical said:

"Kadza da sober."

@_shwabade_ said:

"But what did you think he meant when he said private school piano."

