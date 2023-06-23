Fans were left confident that Nadia Nakai is DJ Zinhle's look-alike after she shared pictures of her at a recent event

Bragga was attending Grammy-winning artist Zakes Bantwini's 43rd birthday held in Johannesburg

The celebration was attended by many of Mzansi's A-list celebrities, and what stood out for most was Nadia's resemblance to DJ Zinhle

Rapper and reality star Nadia Nakai resembled the talented DJ Zinhle in her recent snaps.

In her recent snaps, Nadia Nakai looked like DJ Zinhle and she left her fans gushing over their resemblance. Image: @djzinhle, @nadianakai

After sharing her pictures attending Grammy-winning artist Zakes Bantwini's 43rd birthday celebration, Nadia looked like the Era By DJ Zinhle founder.

Fans point out how Nadia and Zinhle look so much alike

Taking to her Instagram, Nadia Nakai shared glammed-up pictures with the caption:

"Had to glam up for theee celebrations…Zakes40Something."

Netizens love Nadia's snaps and point out DJ Zinhle's resemblance

@andytshaka said:

"I can’t explain it but in frame 1 and frame 2 you look like Dj Zinhle."

@dineosebolai said:

"In the second frame, you kinda looked like DJ Zinhle."

@swabrinaqueen said:

"I thought was DJ Zinhle."

@snakho_msibi said:

"I thought it was @djzinhle...you are so beautiful."

@bo_bronzebo_ said:

"Ma’am @djzinhle I know you can see your face in f1 and 2."

@mashudu_ramunyesi said:

"Here you look like DJ Zinhle."

Zinhle promises AKA to comfort and love Nadia Nakai

According to TshisaLIVE, Zinhle penned a loving letter to AKA following his burial and promised to keep Nadia comforted and loved.

In her lengthy post, she also gushed over their ability to raise Kairo in a loving environment filled with love from their blended family.

“Good night Kiernan. You told me God is in control, I will hold on to these words as we piece together the pieces of our shattered hearts. We will comfort and love Nadia, she is family now. God bless you.”

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle join forces for Kairo Forbes

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle joined forces to make Kairo's day special.

The two, who have become close since AKA welcomed Nadia into Kairo's life, make it a point to uplift each other online whenever possible.

