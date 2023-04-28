DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai's bond has grown stronger since rapper AKA's untimely passing in February this year

The stars have been seen hanging out alongside DJ Zinhle and AKA's seven-year-old daughter, Kairo Forbes

DJ Zinhle recently stepped out to support Nadia Nakai after she was on the cover of a top magazine, pictures from the event have caused a stir online

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are proving that they are more than industry colleagues. The stars were both linked to late rapper, AKA, who they both dated.

Fans have shared mixed reactions towards Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle's pictures. Image: @nadianakai and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

AKA's death saw the rapper's baby mama and ex-girlfriend DJ Zinhle and his girlfriend Nadia Nakia forming a strong bond.

DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes support Nadia Nakai at her Previdar magazine cover soirée

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai have been giving each other some much-needed support since Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' untimely passing in February.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The stars have been pictured hanging out together on different occasions, and fans love that there is no bad blood between them.

ZAlebs reported that Zinhle recently stepped out with Kairo to attend Nadia's Previdar magazine cover event. Taking to Instagram, the More Drugs rapper shared snaps from the soireé and thanked everyone for attending. She wrote:

"Thank you so much to everyone that came to my @previdar cover soirée last night. Had the best time and really felt the love ❤️. Thank you to @chivasregalsa and @zioux_jhb for making my night extra special.

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle's stunning pictures spark reactions about AKA's type

Pictures of DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai hanging out together got the streets buzzing. Fans loved that the two stars are supporting each other. Reacting to a picture posted by @SAHHExperts on Twitter, people also said Zinhle and Nadia look alike.

@tshwa_nelo said:

"For a second there I couldn't see which one was Nadia."

@Twin_Segowa added:

"The way these two post pictures together, ingathi they were in a sthembu with Kiernan. But its all love."

@UncleKay23 noted:

"Bro had good taste in women. He is just like me fr."

Lynn Forbes gets candid about the night AKA died and how Nadia Nakai reacted: “She drove to Durban”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes is finally talking about how they received the news of AKA's death and what happened soon after.

Lynn Forbes has been in the spotlight following her son's untimely passing. She has been sharing heartwarming tributes on her page, but has never disclosed how the message was relayed to them and what happened soon after.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News