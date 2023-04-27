Nadia Nakai announced on Instagram that she is the cover girl for the online magazine Previdar

The LGBTQI+ magazine hosted a launch party for Nadia, and DJ Zinhle plus Kairo Forbes were spotted attending the event

AKA Forbes' girlfriend posted a couple of Instagram stories of herself, Zinhle, and Kairo having fun at the Previdar party

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai is back in full work mode as she became the new cover girl for the LGBTQI+ magazine Previdar after losing her boyfriend, AKA.

Nadia Nakai posted that DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes supported her at the Previdar magazine cover launch. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega was assassinated on Durban's Florida road on 10 February. Since his passing, many of the Mass Country's fans have sought justice, and his family has been trying to heal from the untimely death.

Nadia Nakai is the cover girl for Previdar

Nadia Nakai has been in the spotlight in recent weeks. Firstly, Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of her reality show Young, Rich & African, and it went viral, with many people anticipating her appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The rapper was also featured on magazine covers. Taking to Instagram, the Dangerous hitmaker shared a photo of her Previdar cover, hinting in the caption that she was proud of herself.

DJ Zinhle and Kaiaro show support for Nadia Nakai after gracing Previdar's cover

Despite being criticised for spending too much time with each other and the Forbes family, DJ Zinhle and Kairo Forbes supported Nadia after she became the cover girl for Previdar.

According to ZAlebs, the online magazine organised an official cover launch party on 26 April and Zinhle plus Supa Mega's child attended the lavish celebration.

Check out the screenshots from Nadia's Instagram stories below:

Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes had fun at the Previdar magazine cover launch. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai, DJ Zinhle, and Kairo Forbes took pictures at the Previdar magazine cover launch. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Mzansi in awe of Nadia Nakai's Previdar cover

@brittanyxxsmith said:

"You are everything!"

@givenchyy_lain_ shared:

"Bragga is an icon!"

@eli_moalosi posted:

"You look amazing."

@nguvi__ commented:

"Congratulations beautiful! This cover is stunning."

@theephophimudau also said:

"I Love it."

@mphostarmphoza wrote:

"Well done beautiful!"

acwengzlebenya added:

"Congratulations mama!"

AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes lauds Murdah Bongz for sticking by DJ Zinhle when SA dragged her for grieving Supa Mega

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, expressed gratitude to Murdah Bongz for remaining by DJ Zinhle's side no matter what.

According to ZAlebs, Lynn was a guest on eNCA's News Night, and she thanked Murdah Bongz for staying strong when people attacked his marriage to Zinhle.

The Dangerous hitmaker's mom also commented on Murdah's personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News