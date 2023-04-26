University of Pretoria Graduate Celebrates Qualification With Barefooted Amapiano Dance, Fire Video trends
- A graduate of the University of Pretoria celebrated bagging her degree with a fire amapiano dance
- The woman posted a TikTok video dancing on a sports field in her graduation gown while she was barefooted
- The short clip captured her happiness and brightened people's timelines on the video-sharing app
One woman who bagged her qualification marked her graduation day by participating in a trending dance challenge.
The University of Pretoria graduand committed to the dance as she busted hectic dance moves to Yey by uLazi & Infinity MusiQ.
People loved that the young woman had just achieved one of her dreams, and was officially part of the 7% of adults with tertiary education in Mzansi.
The video was posted on her TikTok page @yandisibi a day ago, and hundreds congratulated her on completing her studies. Some were impressed by her lit amapiano moved and made it known in the comments section.
Watch the TikTok video below:
@elite_forextrading0 mentioned:
"One thing that Kills me about this dance is the movement of the legs. "
@keaaa.t posted:
"Not you flying at UPcongratulations."
@lefaboswa commented:
"Focused groovist."
@queentrapie stated:
"Congratulations nana,you are loved and good luck on the way forward."
@chrisflash8 shared:
"Dance my sister, it is not easy to graduate in Nigeria much love from here.❤️"
@sharondee13 wrote:
"You killed it. Congratulations. All the best upon your precious life."
@zwondwelahope4 said:
"You just made the challenge more difficult wena. ♀️"
@mathabowhappiness commented:
"Congratulations hunny, keep shining."
