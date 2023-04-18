Being Bonang star Bonang Matheba was spotted in the trailer for the upcoming season of Young Famous & Africans

Netflix SA shared the teaser, which also featured previous stars such as Andile Ncube, Nadia Nakai, Diamond Platinumz, and others, providing a sneak peek of the new episodes

Matheba, however, stole the show as her fans flocked to praise Netflix for including her on the hit reality show

Young, Famous & African is back, and Bonang Matheba is one of the stars gracing the show.

Bonang Matheba will debut on 'Young Famous & African' in May. Image: John Phillips and Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

In late 2022, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that Queen B would be featured in the popular Netflix show. Details about how she would be introduced were kept under wraps, but if the trailer is anything to go by, Matheba's fans are in for a treat.

Netflix drops Young, Famous & African Trailer

Netflix SA shared the trailer for Young Famous & African on Twitter, causing quite a stir. The jam-packed teaser drew many people in, depicting all the stars having a good time spending their hard-earned riches.

The streaming service stated in the tweet's that the show would premiere on May 19.

"Bring the champaaaagne darling, there’s some new faces to toast to! Season 2 of Young, Famous & African is coming to your screens on 19 May, exclusively on Netflix. #YoungFamousAfrican"

Bonang Matheba's fans can't keep calm after spotting her in the Young, Famous & African teaser

As soon as the Being Bonang star's face appeared in the short clip, many of her fans rushed to the comments section.

Bonang was shown in the video being treated like the Queen she is. She was the only celeb who Netflix gave a sneak peek at her diary session and was given multiple shots that showed her lush life.

Many of Matheba's fans, affectionately known as the BForce, said they couldn't wait for the Young, Famous & African premiere.

@Jerome_M5 said:

"Now hold on. Is Queen B part of the new season? Honey, I'm definitely watching this ❤️"

@ndiyaphindeka shared

"It's @NetflixSA putting @Bonang at the end because we keep the best for the last. I can't wait."

@Letso_m17 posted

"Queen B is in the new season, so I'm definitely watching."

@_sandibooi replied:

"It's the fact that Bonang got her own personal shots in the trailer. Oh, she’s mother for that."

@ckee_888 commented:

"I can’t wait to see Bonanza on my screen ❤️"

@brealtoyourself also said:

"I'm subscribing because of Bonang. I can't watch Bonang on Twitter. She deserves my money."

@KgaLaon added:

"I'm watching only for Lebonza. Any other screen time, I'm fast forwarding, thanks."

