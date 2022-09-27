South African media personality Bonang Matheba is rumoured to be the latest addition to Netflix's hit reality show Young, Famous & African

Matheba will join the A-listers of African entertainment hailing from all parts of the African continent

According to reports, the former LIVE presenter has already started shooting for the Second Season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bonang matheba is rumoured to be the next star to join Netflix's hit show 'Young, Famous & African.' Image: @binang_m

Source: Instagram

South Africans' prayers have been answered. Bonang Matheba is said to be the newest addition to Netflix's hit show Young, Famous, & African.

Sources told City Press that Matheba has already begun filming Season 2 of the hit African reality show, reports ZAlebs. The media personality's first appearance on the show is allegedly her trip to the United States, about which Bonang shared little on social media, fueling speculation that she didn't want to ruin her debut on the show.

“She has started filming already. In her first scenes, she will be seen on her trip to the US, when she was in the Hamptons in August and did not reveal what she was doing there. It will be revealed as part of her debut,” said the source to City Press.

Despite the fact that the show features A-list celebrities from all over Africa, there are some South African familiar faces, including Khanyi Mbau, Nadia Nakai, and Andile Ncube.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bonang Matheba calls out Fikile Mbalula on trip to Qatar

In other related news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba was not pleased with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's tweet that he had arrived in Qatar Doha on Sunday. According to the media personality, the minister was tone deaf to the Pongola community.

On Friday, 16 September, 21 people were killed in a horrific car accident on the N2 in Kwa-Zulu Natal. Because 19 of the deceased were schoolchildren, Bonang believed Mbalula should have addressed the community in Pongola.

Mbalula responded by posting a statement from the Transport Ministry in which he stated that he is aware of and saddened by the Pongola accident and that this terrible accident should serve as a wake-up call to South Africans to follow all road safety laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News