US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah has weighed in on the backlash regarding actress and singer Halle Bailey portraying The Little Mermaid

The Daily Show host said racists need to take several seats because the character is not even real

He also addressed those talking about representation, saying just like Ariel, Halle also has a tail and red hair

Award-winning South African comedian Trevor Noah has poked fun at racists who were enraged following the trailer's release to the Disney movie, The Little Mermaid.

Trevor Noah has responded to the racist backlash over Halle Bailey portraying Ariel in 'The little Mermaid'. Image: @Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Many criticised the lead star, played by top singer and actress Halle Bailey, saying she does not look like the "original" Ariel.

According to TimesLIVE, Trevor Noah blasted the critics during a recent episode of his Award-winning show, The Daily Show. Noah said he feels the backlash is only because some racists think Halle Bailey is not the perfect person to play Ariel because she is black. He said:

"Once again, a bunch of internet racists is upset that a fictional character is being played by a black person. Honestly, I don’t know what the big deal is. Ya'll realise Nemo was black, too, right? Yeah, that whole movie was about a fish who can’t find his dad!"

He also responded to those who brought out the representation card by reminding them that Ariel is an imaginary character. He added:

"The story remains the same. It’s just that the Little Mermaid is now represented as a black woman, so stop being ridiculous. It’s imaginary. They both have tails, and they both have red hair. ‘She looks nothing like her, how do I even know that she’s a mermaid?"

