An adorable toddler has gained some popularity online by grabbing an R100 note in a game of choice

The fun that one can have with toddlers is sometimes unmatched because of how unpredictable the whole situation is

South Africans fell heads over heels for the undeniable cuteness, with many commenting that she must be a woman

Toddlers are full of fun and sometimes bad surprises, but this little girl is definitely the former. She grabbed an R100 note in a game of choice and had the internet go crazy over it.

An adorable child chose an R100 note in a game of choice and has won over the hearts of Mzansi peeps. Images: Kunene Teboho/ TikTok

The choice was between an R10 and the one she decided on. Kunene Teboho posted the cute and hilarious video on TikTok, where the little girl won over new fans.

The spontaneous fun that can come from spending time with toddlers is some of the best to have. The innocent and endearing faces that come from them are the icing on the cake to the oftentimes hilarious antics.

What really makes this wonderful is how focused the toddler is on the R100 note without even giving a second thought to the R10. Peeps across the country adored the clip, with many saying that picking the larger amount is in her veins. See the comments below:

Fuze said:

"She already has an office at finance department."

lebohang commented:

"Never even looked at the R10 once "

que_selaletse mentioned:

"A Queen. It’s the calmness for me "

Lebo McDonald posted:

" obvious it's in their veins."

Sifiso shared:

"See how she did that 'act like you don't need it' posture "

♥️Mama_Milanoh♥ said:

"Girls, we are winning just kidding don't ruin the child's innocence "

Atlhomile Jones commented:

"Little momma is FOCUSED yes QUEEN yaaaaaassssssss."

Mapresh 701 mentioned:

"Independent lady this one "

