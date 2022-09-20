A video of a domestic worker feeding a kitten milk from a bottle warmed some hearts and had others squinting

Facebook user Desmond Wells shared the clip showing the sweet moment between the kitten and the domestic

Some felt the domestic worker was forced to do something they never would while others respected her gentleness towards animals

Domestic workers have to do a lot of things that they might not love, depending on the households they work in. One lady was recorded feeding a kitten from a bottle for her employer and it sparked debate online.

A domestic worker fed a kitten with a bottle and people had a lot to say about it. Image: Facebook / Desmond Wells

Source: Facebook

There are people that love animals and people who don’t. Those who do were touched by the clip and those who don’t were rubbed the wrong way.

Facebook user Desmond Wells shared the clip, focusing on the cute bond between the domestic worker and the kitten.

The clip shows the domestic worker preparing the bottle for the kitten and it bothering her for its milk. She then sits with the kitten as if it were a baby and feeds it the bottle. Both the cat and the lady look comfortable and happy.

The people of Mzansi are divided by what went on in the clip

While it is totally adorable to see the domestic hold the kitten like a baby, a lot of people felt this would be a deal breaker for them, lol. Cat lovers gushed over the clip and those who are not feline friendly felt sorry for the woman.

Take a look at the different opinions:

Zanele Honono said:

“Our mothers put up with a lot. I couldn't. God bless her.”

Michelle Fiona Josephs said:

“This is absolutely beautiful in my own home these animals everywhere. My house would be super clean without them and I would save a lot of money but my heart would be empty. Sweet.”

Carol Coleman said:

“Once a mother, always a mother. Reminds me of our African mamma's when I was a child in the 60's.”

Sicelo Billy said:

“Lovely! They so acquainted to each other! The bond between is smooth and strong! Connected! Animals are closer to God too!”

Renate Robertson said:

“The love of animalsthat’s when you treat them like family they become your best friend. Salute to you, aunty for taking the time out your day to see to god’s creatures.”

Internet screams as woman poses with kitten, then realises it has a dead rat in its mouth: sis lost her mind

In similar news, Briefly News reported that TikTok never fails to provide endless entertainment. One woman picked up a kitty with a mouse in its mouth, and her reaction ended with social media users.

Some of the best videos on social media are the ones that went wrong. This woman would have never touched that cat if she saw the mouse.

Twitter user @heirjordynn heard the fuss over the clip and had to go check it out for herself. The video shows a woman picking up a cute kitten, realising it has a mouse in its mouth and then running as if her life depended on it.

