“Lmao He Doesn’t Look Happy”: Man Gets Invited to Wedding, Doesn’t Know It’s His

Pictures of one very unhappy looking groom have social media users laughing

It seems the poor guy was "hijacked" by a surprise wedding and his casual attire just says it all

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their hilarious reactions to the photos

Pictures of one seriously unhappy-looking groom have peeps laughing on social media. According to one man, the denim-clad groom had no idea he was even getting married!

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the hilarious pictures. The casually dressed fella stands alongside his smiley bride in literally a white shirt and some denim shorts.

He definitely looks over the whole thing.

Hilarious peeps felt their boy was hijacked into marriage and headed to the comments section to share their silly reactions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Sifiso_rsa said:

"Lol his poses alone tell you that he wants no part of this "alleged marriage"

@LLunga18 said:

"LMAO He doesn't look happy."

@NteboDj said:

"Daylight robbery."

@Nkomos12 said:

"He was supposed to refuse."

@LKubone said:

"I've only seen this being done to women, it's weird. People must stop it."

@lebzale said:

"He is flippen annoyed."

