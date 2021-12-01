A man narrated that he prayed for a wife who could be a good mother figure for his daughter

He then met her on Facebook and the two had their second date in church, and it was then he confirmed he was going to marry her

Social media users congratulated the two for their inspiring love story and wished them well in their union

A single father identified as Willis Graham has narrated that he met his wife on Facebook after praying for a woman who would be a mother figure to his daughter.

Willis Graham and his wife. Photo: Willis Graham.

Source: Facebook

How they met

Willis, who has been married for eight months, said he met his wife via Facebook, and he knew she was the one after their first encounter.

This is what he wrote as a testimony on the Godly Marriages Facebook page:

"I was a single dad to a daughter and I prayed not for material things but simply for a wife and a mother figure for my daughter. Well, my wish was granted when I met my wife through a chance encounter on Facebook, I immediately knew she was the one from our very first conversation.

My wife was a single mom to a son, so we joked that we could be the African American brady bunch with fewer kids. Upon dating my wife immediately added value to my life and vice versa."

According to Willis, his wife was praying for a husband, too, so their meeting was a divine one.

"Our second date was a church date and I left church that day knowing that I needed to buy her a ring in the near future. We dated for 11 months before I asked her to marry me and got married a few months later," he added.

The two are now in a blended family and happily raising their kids together.

Social media users reactions

Their post attracted many comments from people who congratulated them for tying the knot and building their love story.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

Abosede Olujide said:

"Congrats to you both and may the Almighty God continue to uphold your family."

Tina Williams commented:

"Beautiful. Blessings to you and your family."

Nathalee Campbell added:

"It's a beautiful and encouraging story, congratulations. Wishing you the best."

