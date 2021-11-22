A gorgeous couple shared how they met and what they look like now through the 'How it started vs How it's going' trend

Lia received a DM from a stunning lady named Ayanda who was beyond smooth in her attempts at shooting her shot

The couple has now been together for a while and Saffas are taking notes from Ayanda's DM technique

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@lia_mole met her girlfriend through social media and shared a 'How it started vs How it's going' post to commemorate her relationship. Ayanda and Lia have been dating since 24 February, 2021 and their love oozes through the screen.

Ayanda DMed Lia in the smoothest way possible - starting with an "apology" for stating the obvious. The "obvious" being Lia's beauty. Lia shared a screenshot of her first text messages with Ayanda followed by a picture of them together.

The post gained over 8 800 likes on Twitter as peeps took notes from Lia's amazing way of shooting her shot. The couple look picture-perfect together as they pose for a selfie and Saffas can't get enough of them.

This couple's "How it started vs How it's going" post has Mzansi in their feels. Image: @lia_mole

Source: Instagram

Take a look at the tweet shared by Lia below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the responses they received:

@deludedvangal said:

"Apologise first before going on the attack - noted."

@nonitheotiginal wrote:

"You guys are so beautiful."

@temogo_ZA took notes:

"Greet first. Ask for forgiveness for sliding in the DMs. Point out the obvious. Am I missing something?"

@esspizzay asked:

"So it's really that simple...?"

@KingLesh01 revealed:

"Smooth... I'm going to copy and paste this technique."

@aboh_m added:

"Look at the both of you being all gorgeous and adorable."

Couple who met in the DMs shares wedding photos: "Answer your DMs"

Previously, Briefly News reported that internet love connections are becoming the 'bar encounters' of the modern-day. A couple shared photos from their traditional wedding and surprised followers when they revealed that the reason they are together today is that she replied to his DM.

Many people have been warned about meeting up with strangers from the internet but this couple has proven that sometimes an exception can be made. The two lovebirds started talking on Facebook messenger when the guy replied to what seemed to have been a funny post.

All it took was a few laughs to set the conversations on fire and before they knew it, they were in love. He was certain he found the one and just a year later he put a ring on it.

Source: Briefly.co.za